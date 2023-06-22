The search and rescue operations for the five persons aboard the missing submersible Titan are still underway as time is running out before the oxygen supply in the vessel ends. The expedition to the Titanic wreckage, which was organised by Oceangate was started on Sunday at 8 a.m. (local time) and was scheduled to resurface seven hours later. It was reported to be equipped with 96 hours worth of emergency air. This implies that the emergency stock will probably exhaust by today. Now at the centre of this chaotic affair, it is also being alleged that bets have been placed on the odds of the missing vessel being found on time.

A tweet sharing the screenshot of the gambling has surfaced online, infuriating social media users to no end. Through this tweet, Dexerto–an entertainment media group, claims that the bets are being placed on the possibility of the missing Titan submersible will be found in time. “There are currently gambling odds on whether the Titanic submarine will be found. Gambling on life is actually insane” read the viral tweet.

There are currently gambling odds on whether the Titanic submarine will be found pic.twitter.com/CLicX7laq2 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 22, 2023

This new information has left some people shocked. Others feel disgusted over this shocking revelation. One user commented, “Never seen people bet on someone if they live or dies.”

Never seen people bet on if someone lives or dies. — Garrett (@ElChippyy) June 22, 2023

One individual could not fathom this fact and called it “disgusting” to bet on the lives of the people. “This is the most messed up thing ever. PEOPLE’S LIVES ARE ON THE LINE… This is DISGUSTING.”

This is the most messed up thing ever. PEOPLE'S LIVES ARE ON THE LINE… This is DISGUSTING. — G FUEL | Noah (@NoahC4062) June 22, 2023

One person wrote, “Betting on if someone survives or dies is sick.”

Betting on if someone survives or dies is sick. — Jaaay64 (@jaaay64) June 22, 2023

After reading the tweet, one person called out the people for betting on a rescue mission. “This is when you know you have a gambling addiction,” the user wrote.

This is when you know you have a gambling addiction — adam (@FGRAdam) June 22, 2023

A comment read, “I think this is beyond addiction, human have just hit below rock bottom.”

I think this is beyond addiction humans have just hit below rock bottom — McDonalds #1 Fan (@notbrxve) June 22, 2023

Submersible rescue mission

The rescuers looking for the vessel had previously heard reports of banging noises and distress signals around the disaster area. However, the likelihood of finding the vessel without an emitting signal appears to be very low.

The tourist vehicle lost contact with its mothership in less than two hours of its journey to the Titanic wreckage site. Five people boarded the submersible- billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who controlled the craft.

