Tom Stuker, a 69-year-old New Jersey car dealership consultant, made the best investment in his life when he bought a lifetime pass with United Airlines in 1990. This purchase costed him $290,000 and from then he has flown more miles than any human being in history. He has been reaping the benefits of the pass from the day of the deal and has flown millions of miles till now. While talking to Washington Post, Tom Stuker said that it was the “best investment of my life”.

The New Jersey resident has flown 23 million miles so far, with the highest amount of flights taken in 2019. He made 373 trips in that year and covered 1.46 million miles. If he would have travelled the same without a lifetime pass, then it could have cost him $2.44 million (20 crores). Till now, he has travelled to more than 100 countries and has been on more than 120 honeymoons with his wife.

In an interaction with the news outlet, Tom Stuker also said that he parlayed the miles into enough gift cards that he re-decorated his brother’s house. The frequent flyer once also cashed the Walmart gift cards worth $50,000 in a single day.

There are an uncountable number of benefits this 69-year-old took from this lifetime pass. Once, to become a part of an episode of the show Seinfeld, he bid 451,000 miles in a Charity auction.

During the interview with the news portal, the miles maestro was asked about any possible encounters with death during his journeys. To this, he replied that he has encountered four deaths and all of them were heart attacks.

“Just died right in their seats. The last guy was up in business with me, Chicago to Narita (Tokyo). They covered him with a blanket and put the seat belt back on. What else could they do? I guarantee somebody in business was thinking, ‘Hey, if he’s not gonna eat his chocolate sundae, would you mind?” Tom Stuker said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.