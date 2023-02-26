Berlin: Thousands join protest over arming Ukraine against Russia

Berlin: As many as 10,000 people, reportedly attended a protest on Saturday against arming Ukraine for conflict with Russia, which drew criticism from senior German government officials and a sizable police presence to keep the peace.

The demonstration, which was organised by a well-known left-wing German politician, comes one day after the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted pledges of new weapons from allies in the west, new sanctions against Russia, and global displays of support for Kyiv.

“We urge the German Chancellor to halt the increase in weapons shipments. Now!…Considering that each day that passes costs up to 1,000 more lives and pushes the world closer to another conflict, “According to the protest’s website, the organisers.

The “Uprising for Peace” was organised in part by Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of Germany’s left-wing Die Linke party.

Germany, along with the United States, has been one of the biggest suppliers of weapons for Ukraine.

“Negotiate, not escalate” one sign held by a demonstrator said, while a banner in the crowd read “Not our war”.

A police spokesperson said 10,000 people gathered around Germany’s symbolic Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin.

Police mobilised 1,400 officials to keep the peace and to enforce bans on military uniforms, Russian and Soviet flags, Russian military songs and right-wing symbols.

The police spokesperson said there was no sign of right-wing groups attending and that the protest, which German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said must be “clearly opposed”, was peaceful.

“Whoever does not stand by Ukraine is on the wrong side of history,” Lindner said on Twitter.

