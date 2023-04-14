Belgrade has not, will not supply arms to Ukraine, stresses Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Belgrade, Serbia: After a leaked Pentagon assessment claimed that Belgrade had agreed to give Kyiv guns, according to claims in international media, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stressed Thursday that his nation had not supplied arms to Ukraine and would not do so in the future.

“Serbia has not nor it will export weapons to Ukraine,” Vucic told reporters, according to the Beta news agency.

He added that the Balkan nation, a traditional Russian ally, “has not nor will it” send ammunition to either Ukraine or Russia.

“There is no paper that would show something like that,” he added.

On Wednesday, Reuters was the first to report on the classified Pentagon document, which alleged that Serbia “has agreed to supply arms to Kyiv or has sent them already”.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the document’s authenticity.

Serbian Defence Minister Milos Vucevic quickly rejected the allegations and said his country “has not and will not sell weapons to either Ukraine or Russia”.

“Someone obviously aims to drag Serbia into that conflict, but we adhere to our policy consistently,” he said in a statement.

According to news sources, the leaked Pentagon study includes a compilation of the replies given by European nations to Ukraine’s demands for military instruction and “lethal aid”.

Serbia is the only country in Europe, except for Belarus, that has not ratified the Western sanctions on Moscow.

However, the nation, which seeks membership in the European Union, has supported a number of UN resolutions criticising Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

