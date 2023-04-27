Belgium examining Iran’s request to free jailed diplomat in swap with detained aid worker

The Belgian government is currently mulling Iran’s request to transfer jailed Iranian diplomat Asadollah Assadi in exchange for jailed Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told Parliament on Thursday.

Earlier in March, Belgium’s Constitutional Court upheld a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran that could result in Assadi being swapped for Vandecasteele.

The Belgian Prime Minister further said that Vandecasteele was being held hostage in Iran and repeated a call for his immediate release. A court in Iran has sentenced the Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes.

Vandecasteele was charged with espionage against Iran, and collaborating with the US government as well as smuggling foreign currency and money laundering. He, however, denied all the charges and Belgium too condemned the charges as “fabricated”.

Now, Iran wants to swap the 41-year-old Vandecasteele for diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who Belgium arrested and imprisoned last year for plotting to bomb an exiled opposition group’s rally.

The Belgian aid worker’s family has informed that the prime minister had told them last month that a prisoner swap was the only way to secure his release and free him from the inhumane conditions in Iran, where he is currently jailed.

