Belgium examining Iran’s request to free jailed diplomat in swap with detained aid worker
Vandecasteele was charged with espionage against Iran, and collaborating with the US government as well as smuggling foreign currency and money laundering. He, however, denied all the charges and Belgium too condemned the charges as “fabricated”
The Belgian government is currently mulling Iran’s request to transfer jailed Iranian diplomat Asadollah Assadi in exchange for jailed Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told Parliament on Thursday.
Earlier in March, Belgium’s Constitutional Court upheld a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran that could result in Assadi being swapped for Vandecasteele.
The Belgian Prime Minister further said that Vandecasteele was being held hostage in Iran and repeated a call for his immediate release. A court in Iran has sentenced the Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes.
Related Articles
Vandecasteele was charged with espionage against Iran, and collaborating with the US government as well as smuggling foreign currency and money laundering. He, however, denied all the charges and Belgium too condemned the charges as “fabricated”.
Now, Iran wants to swap the 41-year-old Vandecasteele for diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who Belgium arrested and imprisoned last year for plotting to bomb an exiled opposition group’s rally.
The Belgian aid worker’s family has informed that the prime minister had told them last month that a prisoner swap was the only way to secure his release and free him from the inhumane conditions in Iran, where he is currently jailed.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Iran's judiciary announces jail terms for those behind downing of Ukraine flight in 2020
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard mistakenly shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight in January 2020
Russia sends 300,000 Iran-made artillery shells, 1 mn ammo rounds to troops in Ukraine via Caspian Sea
The most recent shipment, which occurred on 8 March, was loaded onto a 460-foot-long Russian ship Rasul Gamztoz. The ship carried 1,000 containers with over 2,000 artillery shells
PM Mohammed Shia al Sudani helping Iran boost military influence in Iraq, claim reports
Iran has reportedly boosted its influence in neighbouring Iraq through the use of Iranian proxies - a process allegedly aided by Mohammed Shia al Sudani