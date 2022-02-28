Belarus may join Ukraine invasion, believes senior US intelligence official
Belarus has been providing support for Russia's war effort, but so far has not taken a direct part in the conflict.
A senior US intelligence official says Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to fight alongside Russian forces that invaded Ukraine last week.
Belarus has been providing support for Russia's war effort, but so far has not taken a direct part in the conflict.
The American official has direct knowledge of current US intelligence assessments and says the decision by Belarus' leader on whether to bring Belarus further into the war depends on talks between Russia and Ukraine happening in the coming days. The official spoke anonymously to discuss the sensitive information.
Russian forces have encountered strong resistance from Ukraine defenders, and US officials say they believe the invasion has been more difficult, and slower, than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
As Russia invades Ukraine, neighbouring Belarus also at risk of losing sovereignty
Autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko, in power for almost three decades, allowed Russian troops to use Belarusian territory to invade Ukraine from the north
EU to adopt Russia sanctions after Putin's recognition of Ukrainian separatist regions
On Tuesday, Russia recognised Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk separatist regions, in the most serious escalation in the conflict in recent months. It also ordered deployment of peacekeepers to the area
'Ukraine is the shield against Russia,' Zelensky urges West to give clear timeframe on NATO membership
The remarks came on the day the Ukraine Army said that two of its soldiers died in attacks on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists, the first fatalities in the conflict in more than a month