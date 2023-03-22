Beijing saw more deaths than births in 2022, fresh data reveals

Beijing: Fresh demographic data released by the Chinese government has revealed that the population of the Chinese capital city has decreased for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The Chinese city, which is home to over 21 million people, experienced a natural population growth of minus 0.05 per 1,000 people in 2022 because there were more deaths than births. It is the first occasion since 2003 that the population has decreased.

According to a study by Beijing’s government, there were 5.72 deaths for every 1,000 residents in the city, while there were 5.67 births.

The decline, according to demographers, was consistent with national patterns and illustrated the economic and social factors that are driving China’s declining birthrate.

Xiujian Peng, senior research fellow at Victoria University in Australia’s Centre of Policy Studies explained, “Given the high cost of living, the level of education, and the level of education in Beijing, it is very normal that the birthrate of permanent residents is low”.

The Communist Party government of China is working to buck the pattern and avoid the negative economic effects of an aging population.

China’s birthrate dropped to 6.77 births per 1,000 people last year, the lowest level ever recorded, according to official statistics. The population estimates for Beijing are based on those who live there permanently, excluding the significant numbers of migrant workers who come from their home provinces in pursuit of employment.

The one-child rule in China was brutally implemented for decades before it was finally abolished in 2016.

People are choosing not to have more than one child, citing reasons such as the rising cost of living, pressures of traditional gender roles, and demanding work cultures, despite authorities now urging couples to do so.

Little has been done to buck the trend in terms of legislative changes and societal reforms, such as improved access to IVF and maternal healthcare, a simplification of the birth registration process, financial incentives, and pro-life messaging.

One Beijing inhabitant, 42, who migrated to the city from a rural family, claimed that it is too difficult to get married and have kids in order to live a stable life.

I was accepted to an institution in Beijing, where I also found employment. The economic climate hasn’t been great in recent years, and I’m growing older. I was fired several times. Prior to finding work this year, I was jobless for three months, and the pay I received was significantly lower than it had previously been. In Beijing, it is difficult to purchase a home.

It was unclear what effect the recent surge of underreported Covid cases and deaths in China had on the numbers released on Wednesday.

According to a footnote in the press release, the data was based on a sample poll that started on 1 November, before the majority of China’s Covid cases occurred. The length of the poll was not made clear in the report.

(With inputs from agencies)

