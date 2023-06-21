'Begging Trip': North Korea criticises Blinken's China Visit

North Korea slammed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s recent visit to Beijing as a “begging trip” to defuse tensions, calling it a policy failure to exert pressure on China.

Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Monday in one of the most talked US-China discussions since US President Joe Biden took office, and agreed to stabilise their strong rivalry so that it does not devolve into violence.

The United States and China may have resumed high-level talks, but their struggle for global dominance and influence remains unchecked and mutual suspicion remains high.

Blinken set low expectations for his visit to Beijing this week, and he exceeded them. The most the opponents can hope for these days is that things don’t get much worse.

Blinken pointed to difficult days ahead, while China’s foreign ministry warned the relationship was in a downward spiral.

Blinken said after the meeting on Monday that he urged China to encourage North Korea to stop launching missiles as Beijing holds a “unique position” to press Pyongyang to engage in dialogue.

In a commentary carried by the North’s KCNA news agency, Jong Yong Hak, whom it described as an international affairs analyst, said the rare visit was aimed at begging for the relaxation of tensions as the “attempt to press and restrain China may become a boomerang striking a fatal blow to the U.S. economy.”

“In a word, the U.S. state secretary’s recent junket can never be judged otherwise than a disgraceful begging trip of the provoker admitting the failure of the policy of putting pressure on China,” the commentary said.

The commentary said the United States was responsible for escalating regional tensions with “anti-China complexes,” such as the QUAD grouping with Japan, India and Australia and the AUKUS pact with Britain and Australia.

“It is the height of the double-dealing and impudence peculiar to the U.S. to provoke first and then talk about the so-called ‘responsible control over divergence of opinion,'” the commentary said.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs who was also on the Beijing trip, is expected to visit South Korea on Wednesday to brief Seoul officials on the two days of talks in China, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

With inputs from Reuters

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.