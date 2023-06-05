Beatles 'Reunited': Newly launched music made by AI makes fans emotional

Over 50 years ago, the breakup of The Beatles left fans devastated and longing for more. Now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is offering a solution to that yearning. Through AI technology, the Fab Four can be “reunited” on songs from their individual careers, and surviving member Paul McCartney’s later works can be reimagined with his voice restored to its youthful peak.

These remarkable creations showcase the advancements of AI, while also raising ethical and legal concerns.

One fan-created AI cover of McCartney’s 2013 single, “New,” featuring de-aged vocals and a bridge part “sung” by the late John Lennon, received emotional praise from listeners. According to AFP, another impressive example is a version of Lennon’s posthumously released song, “Grow Old With Me,” which has been remade by an AI creator known as “Dae Lims.”

These AI-generated tracks have unexpectedly resonated with fans, evoking sentimental reactions. For instance, music YouTuber Steve Onotera, also known as “SamuraiGuitarist,” expressed how he was moved to tears when listening to these works.

He emphasised that since the influential band disbanded without a final “happy ending,” the artificially created reunion through AI technology surprisingly elicits strong emotions.

Similar to a previously popular track called “Heart on a Sleeve,” which featured AI-generated vocals of Drake and The Weeknd, these AI covers utilise scraping technology to analyse and capture the nuances of specific voices, according to AFP.

The creators likely sang the parts themselves and applied the cloned voice, comparable to applying a filter to a photograph. Achieving such remarkable results requires skilled human operators who combine new AI tools with extensive knowledge of the traditional music processing software.

The implications for the music industry are enormous as the technology continues to progress. In the near future, software may allow people to transform their own vocals into those of their favorite singers, raising questions about licensing and ownership.

