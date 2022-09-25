World

Beaten But Unbeaten: Iran women tear through Islamic tyranny in the face of most brutal repression

Protests erupted in Iran when Mahsa Amini died in custody after being detained by Iran's morality police for wearing the hijab in an 'improper way'. Since then, women have publicly burned their hijab and have cut their hair in protests against the restrictions imposed on them

FP Staff September 25, 2022 13:12:36 IST
A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in Iran. Many women protesters defiantly symbolically took off their hijabs and burned them in bonfires in support of Mahsa Amini. AFP

New Delhi: Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody after being detained by Iran’s morality police for wearing the hijab in an ‘improper way.’ In the past few days, protests have erupted in about 80 cities and towns in Iran, particularly led by women, who have publicly burned their hijab and have cut their hair in protests against the restrictions imposed on them.

The ongoing demonstration is dubbed as a way to defend women’s rights. Iranian men were also seen supporting their mothers, sisters, daughters, wives, and lovers to see it through.

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist, has been on the forefront of showing the real state of agitation and unrest in Iran and how women are not relenting at all, even in the face of the most brutal assaults by the Islamic state.

Alinejad in a twitter post shared the picture of a woman, whose face is covered with blood, and was beaten by security forces. “This is the face of my country Iran, wounded but defiant. Beaten but unbowed. The woman who sent this video is 21 year old and says; the security forces attacked me tonight for the crime of protesting. But I won’t give up. I am #MahsaAmini.”

In another post Alinejad wrote, “This could be our version of Statue of Liberty in a future Iran.”

A woman was seen waving her head scarf in air while protesters were chanting; death to dictator in Shiraz.

Brave mothers also took part in the demonstrations.

In the city of Shiraz, security forces were seen pushing and brutally attacking a woman.

Streets were converted to war zones by the protesters, as they demanded an end to the terrorist regime in Iran.

Iran is an Islamic country with a strict interpretation of Islamic law. Sharia law governs people’s lives in the country. It requires women to wear hijabs (head coverings) and long, loose-fitting clothes that are neither tight nor revealing of their skin in public.

Such laws have been in place since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the country’s liberal monarchy.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: September 25, 2022 14:04:53 IST

