Bear Grylls in 'lungi' gives hint about his next guest, any guesses?

'Running Wild with BG,' the global hit TV show that has witnessed some of the world’s best-known stars taking incredible adventures. A few of them are President Obama, Julia Roberts, Roger Federer, Will Ferrell, Channing Tatum, and Kate Winslet, to name a few

FP Trending June 26, 2023 14:15:51 IST
Bear Grylls. Twitter/@BearGrylls

Bear Grylls Obe is a leading figure in adventure sports and survival. With a long history of success in outdoor adventures, the 49-year-old has also presented several TV shows across a number of global networks. Taking to Twitter, recently, Grylls shared a ‘snapshot’ of another thrilling experience from his famous TV show ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’. While standing in the wilderness, he ditched his usual outfit and posted a picture of himself wearing ‘lungi’. In addition, he left fans perplexed with “guess the guest I was taking?”

In the wilderness

In his latest tweet, Bear Grylls shared a shot from one of his many exhilarating journeys in the Scottish Highlands. He captioned the post: “Snapshot from an epic @RunningWildwBG Scottish adventure… coming soon! @DisneyPlus @NatGeoTV guess the guest I was taking? Long hair, British and a true icon. #adventure #stateofmind #nevergiveup”

Check out the post below:

With over 1.3 lakh views, there were scores of guesses from eager fans, many of whom commented on the adventurer’s unique attire. He is otherwise usually dressed in Men’s Survivor Trousers paired with Men’s Trek Long Sleeved Shirt.

Look at some of the comments below:

A Twitter user asked: “What’sabout the lower dress?”

Another user joked: “Be careful from wind.”

“Your Lungi bro 1no,” said another user.

Several others hinted at the next guest. Some suggested Billy C, Ewan McGregor, Neil Oliver and Richard Branson among others.

While fans speculate, it remains unclear who will be joining Grylls’ adventure show next.

Taking incredible adventures

In addition to hosting the popular jungle survival series ‘Man vs Wild,’ Grylls has led ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls,’ the global hit TV show. The show has witnessed some of the world’s best-known stars taking incredible adventures. A few of them are President Obama, Julia Roberts, Roger Federer, Will Ferrell, Channing Tatum, and Kate Winslet, to name a few.

Many Indian celebrities have also joined him on the reality show, including Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh. In 2019, the adventurer explored the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In another throwback picture from the episode shared by him, Grylls can be seen in a blue raft with the Prime Minister.

Take a look:

The post amassed over 35 lakh views.

Updated Date: June 26, 2023 14:15:51 IST

