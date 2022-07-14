Bastille Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

Bastille Day is also known as la Fête nationale or le 14 juillet in France. With the fall of the Bastille, the era of the French monarch ended and the rise of the French revolution began. The French revolution continued from 1789 to 1799

Bastille Day, also known as France’s national day, is celebrated enthusiastically every year on 14 July with fireworks and parades. It is one of the most important national holidays for French people and marks the fall of the Bastille that happened on 14 July 1789. The special day signifies the unity of French citizens.

Bastille was the place for the political prisoners and was considered the symbol of the harsh rule and tyranny of the French monarchy. An angry mob stormed and captured the military fortress and prison on the day which marked the beginning of the French Revolution.

Bastille Day History:

America and France joined hands during the American Revolutionary War. As the then French King, Louis XVI wanted an end to England’s power, he started to fund the American colonies against the British government. It led to ultimate suffering for the general people in France. As the consequence, they had to suffer from starvation, unemployment, and tension.

In 1789, an economic crisis and tensions were initiated between the conservatives and reformists in France. The Bastille was then the fortress prison which was situated in Paris. However, it was built during the 1300s as the guard for the eastern entrance of the city of Paris. Later, it became a place of detention for important political persons based on signet letters, and arbitrary royal indictments during the 17th and 18th centuries. These tensions encouraged the revolutionaries to storm into Bastille. It led to the fall of Louis XVI’s reign and the beginning of the French Revolution.

Bastille Day Significance:

Bastille Day is also known as la Fête nationale or le 14 juillet in France. With the fall of the Bastille, the era of the French monarch ended and the rise of the French Revolution began. The French Revolution continued from 1789 to 1799. During this decade-long period, France had seen fundamental political and social changes. With the end of the French Revolution, the French Consulate was formed.

