World

Barack Obama among 500 Americans banned from entering Russia

The others who found their names on the list include television hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers

FP Staff May 20, 2023 08:57:09 IST
Barack Obama among 500 Americans banned from entering Russia

Former US President Barack Obama. Reuters

Former President Barack Obama and other 500 US nationals will be denied entry into Russia in response to fresh sanctions imposed by Washington.

“In response to the anti-Russian sanctions regularly imposed by the Biden administration… entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans,” the Russian foreign ministry said, adding that Obama was among those on the list.

The US, on Friday, added hundreds of more companies and individuals to its sanctions list as it broadened efforts to choke off Russia’s economy over the Ukraine offensive.

Related Articles

United

United States, G7 to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine, says US official

United

South African military delegation in Moscow to discuss defence cooperation: Russian agency report

The foreign ministry added, “Washington should have learned a long time ago that not a single hostile step against Russia will be left unanswered.”

The others who found their names on the list include television hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.

CNN anchor  Erin Burnett and MSNBC presenters Rachel Maddow and Joe Scarborough were also included.

Senators, Congressmen and members of think tanks “involved in the spread of Russophobic attitudes and fakes” and the heads of companies that “supply weapons to Ukraine,” were also included to the list.

In the same statement, Russia said it had denied a consular visit to detained US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested in March on claims of spying.

The refusal was triggered by a refusal from Washington to issue visas to journalists travelling to the United Nations with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in April.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 20, 2023 08:57:09 IST

TAGS:

also read

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin offered to reveal Russian troop locations to Ukraine
World

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin offered to reveal Russian troop locations to Ukraine

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin offered to reveal the position of Russian troops to the Ukranian government, according to a Washington Post report, citing leaked US intelligence documents

India tried to help out in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Jaishankar
India

India tried to help out in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Jaishankar

Jaishankar also said that India has supported others who are trying to take the lead

Pro-Russia blogger's car 'bombed' in assassination attempt, driver killed
World

Pro-Russia blogger's car 'bombed' in assassination attempt, driver killed

One of the most well-known novelists in Russia, the 47-year-old is known for his engagement in Russian ultranationalist politics. He was a veteran of Russia's brutal battles in Chechnya in the 1990s