Barack Obama among 500 Americans banned from entering Russia

Former President Barack Obama and other 500 US nationals will be denied entry into Russia in response to fresh sanctions imposed by Washington.

“In response to the anti-Russian sanctions regularly imposed by the Biden administration… entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans,” the Russian foreign ministry said, adding that Obama was among those on the list.

The US, on Friday, added hundreds of more companies and individuals to its sanctions list as it broadened efforts to choke off Russia’s economy over the Ukraine offensive.

The foreign ministry added, “Washington should have learned a long time ago that not a single hostile step against Russia will be left unanswered.”

The others who found their names on the list include television hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.

CNN anchor Erin Burnett and MSNBC presenters Rachel Maddow and Joe Scarborough were also included.

Senators, Congressmen and members of think tanks “involved in the spread of Russophobic attitudes and fakes” and the heads of companies that “supply weapons to Ukraine,” were also included to the list.

In the same statement, Russia said it had denied a consular visit to detained US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested in March on claims of spying.

The refusal was triggered by a refusal from Washington to issue visas to journalists travelling to the United Nations with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in April.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.