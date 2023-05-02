Bangladesh's capital Dhaka becomes world's most polluted city, air quality worsens within hours

Despite less traffic and no industrial work due to May day holiday, Dhaka’s air became most polluted in the world on Tuesday.

According to the reports, air quality index (AQI) in Dhaka was 175 at 9:20 am on Tuesday, making the city’s air the dirtiest in the entire world.

The second and third places on the list were held by Jakarta of Indonesia and Yangon of Myanmar, respectively, with AQI ratings of 173 and 140.

A reading of 101 to 150 is regarded as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” An AQI of 151 to 200 is regarded as “unhealthy”.

Similar to this, an AQI level between 201 and 300 is regarded “poor,” while a reading of 301 or more is deemed “hazardous,” offering significant health hazards to locals.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five criterion pollutants: ozone, NO2, CO, SO2, and particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5).

Why is Dhaka most polluted in the world?

Air pollution has always been a problem in Dhaka. Winter is often when the air quality deteriorates, and monsoon season is when it gets better.

One of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide continues to be air pollution. Numerous studies have shown that breathing contaminated air increases a person’s risk of heart disease, chronic respiratory conditions, lung infections, and cancer.

