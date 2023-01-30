Bangladesh says relations with India going through ‘golden chapter’, thanks New Delhi for inviting at G20

Dhaka: Bangladesh is going through a “golden chapter” in terms of its relations with India, Dhaka foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said, adding that the trade relations between the two nations are also on witnessing a boom.

Speaking at an event, Momen said: “You will be happy to know that we have developed a very good relationship with India.”

He also thanked the Indian government for respecting Bangladesh by inviting the country to all the meetings and Summit of the G20.

Momen will be visiting India to attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meet which is scheduled to be held in the country’s capital New Delhi on 1 and 2 March.

Bangladesh to maintain good relations with India, US, China

Momen said that Bangladesh would continue to maintain a balanced foreign policy with “powerful countries” – India, the United States and China.

“My challenge is… I have to maintain the relationship with these three countries in such a way so that we can have an improved relationship with each country,” he said.

‘Bangladesh cannot ignore any country’

The Bangladesh foreign minister said that his country “needs to move ahead maintaining a balance with India and China.”

Praising Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Momen said that it is because of the “great and pragmatic leader” that the country is “lucky to manage equally good relations with all major powers”.

The minister also boasts about the friendly ties that Bangladesh shares with Russia, the European Union and the countries in the Middle-East including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He added that the US is a “major power” and Bangladesh will have to pursue good relations with the country.

Future world will be Asia-led

Momen said due to its important geographical location, Bangladesh has become a centre of interest. He also thinks that the future world will be an Asian-led world.

The foreign minister said that Asia is on track to top 50 per cent of global GDP by 2040 and drive 40 per cent of the world’s consumption.

‘Bangladesh model for economic development’

Momen said that Bangladesh is now being seen as a model for economic development. He said that the country has three major resources: human resources, fertile land and water.

“We will be able to achieve the goal of ‘Sonar Bangla’ if these three resources are properly utilised,” the foreign minister said.

Momen emphasised that peace and stability are crucial to continue the development journey.

