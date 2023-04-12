New Delhi: The US does not practise its democratic norms beyond the Atlantic, said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to a report in bdnews24, Hasina said, “Does the definition of democracy change when it comes to the [countries on the other side of the Atlantic]? Why are you supporting a military dictator? I raised this question earlier and I’m raising it again.”

The US lectures Bangladesh on democracy to the cheers of the opposition parties, she said. “They are lecturing us on democracy and human rights. What’s the situation in their country?”

“It has the power to topple the government in any country and the Muslim countries, in particular, are experiencing a tough time,” the report added.

“They are trying to eliminate democracy and introduce a government that will not have a democratic existence. It’ll be an undemocratic action. Some of our intellectuals, who live on selling their intellect, just keep licking the boots of those [corrupt people] only for a little money.”

Sheikh Hasina hits out at BNP

Hasina, also President of the Awami League, said the then caretaker government had been forced to give an election (in 2008) in which Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) got only 30 seats out of 300 while her party-led grand alliance won the remaining ones.

“They got only 30 seats (in the 2008 election) and how will they get more? We have gained support from the people through work and this is not our fault. We will continue to work for the people’s welfare,” she added.

She said in continuation of the election, her government has been in power since 2009 to date through the people’s mandate following the democratic process.

