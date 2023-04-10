Bangladesh: Govt provoking BNP to indulge in violence by obstructing peaceful programs, says party leader

New Delhi: Government is provoking BNP to indulge in violence by obstructing peaceful programs, says party leader.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, “We had a sit-in programme at 550 thanas and upazilas on 8 April and it was obstructed by police almost everywhere. In Dhaka city, the program was not allowed to be held at almost all the designated places,” said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The BNP leader said their party has long been carrying out a movement for the restoration of democracy and people’s voting and other rights in a peaceful manner without responding to the provocation for violence.

Meanwhile, 20 Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) members were detained during a video conference with the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rehman last week. The incident took place in Bangladesh’s Comilla where Tarique Rahman was addressing the public virtually.

According to sources, “The iftar mahfil was foiled after BNP men started clashing with police. Later additional police arrived and brought the situation under control.”

“When Tarique started delivering his speech, Inspector Tapan Bagchi, officer-in-charge of the Kandirpar police outpost, entered the town hall. At the time, a scuffle broke out between the police and BNP leaders and activists,” said the sources.

Will not engage in any talks with PM Sheikh Hasina: BNP

Earlier in March, BNP hit out at Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina saying ‘she does not keep her commitments’.

BNP member Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “We will not engage in any talks with her. Why should we hold a dialogue with her when she does not keep her word? That is why we did not talk about dialogue for once.”

“Will never have talks with those who put BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in jail before the election in a false case for no reason,” he added.

