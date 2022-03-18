Bangladesh: 200-strong mob vandalises ISKCON Radhakanta Temple in Dhaka, three devotees injured

This is not the first time such an attack has happened. Last October, a devotee was killed when a mob attacked ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali

Kolkata: A mob of over 200 people attacked devotees and vandalized the ISKCON Radhakanta Temple in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Thursday.

"Last evening when devotees were preparing for Gaura Purnima celebration, a mob of 200 people entered the premises of Shri Radhakanta Temple in Dhaka and started vandalizing it," Radharamn Das, Vice-President ISKCON Kolkata told ANI. "Three of our devotees were injured in the scuffle. Fortunately, they called Police and were able to drive away miscreants from the temple premises," he said.

Das said that the attack is a matter of grave concern and appealed to the Bangladesh government to take stringent action and provide security to Hindu minorities in the country. This incident comes after a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October.

An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalized and a devotee was killed by a mob on 16 October last year. Earlier, communal tensions gripped Bangladesh following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on 13 October last year, triggering violence in several districts across the country.

