Ban on women workers by Taliban is hurting Afghanistan’s economy, says study

New Delhi: Cash-strapped Afghanistan’s economy is badly hit by Taliban’s crackdown on women’s right in the country.

The report titled “Taliban Restrictions on Women’s Rights Deepen Afghanistan’s Crisis” was released by the International Crisis Group (ICG), which is an independent organisation that works on conflict and policy.

ICG urged the world to control the crisis instead of worsening it.

According to the report, severe restrictions imposed by Taliban on women’s basic freedom have resulted in decrease of support for the country from donors, something the conflict-ridden nation heavily relies on.

“Donors are turning away from Afghanistan, disgusted by the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s basic freedoms,” Graeme Smith, ICG’s senior consultant on Afghanistan was quoted as saying by ‘The Independent.’

After Taliban government announced ban on women’s basic freedom in university education and work in offices, including NGOs, funding cuts have become a common affair by western politicians- as they fear that their voters will not accept’ tax funding’ to a country ruled by Taliban.

The report states the western governments seemed poised to fall significantly short of the UN’s appeal for $4.6bn (£3.8bn) in humanitarian aid, and key donor meetings about development assistance were cancelled.

The restriction on women’s rights are already being felt in key economic areas such as agriculture and healthcare, with many families losing their primary breadwinner and women’s unemployment skyrocketing, the report further noted.

Women farmers are now often stopped from selling their produce in local markets and are unable to get access to training or other resources, leading to a decrease in agricultural output. The agriculture sector which sees the largest number of women employment has been harshly hit by the Taliban led crackdown on women.

The report is based on dozens of interviews with current and former Afghan officials, teachers, students, aid workers, development officials, diplomats, business leaders, and other interlocutors.

