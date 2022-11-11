World

'Ban Khamenei from Twitter': Users tell Elon Musk

An online petition was started by Israeli-American journalist Emily Schrader and CEO of digital marketing agency Social Lite Creative, and other Twitter users

FP Staff November 11, 2022 17:06:57 IST
File image of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei. AP

New Delhi: Users have launched an online petition calling on Elon Musk, who recently bought Twitter, to ban Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from the platform.

An online petition was started on Change.org by Israeli-American journalist Emily Schrader and CEO of digital marketing agency Social Lite Creative, and other Twitter users.

Peter Singer, a bioethics professor, questioned Musk: “How is it that Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, who has banned 83 million people from Twitter himself can freely post his messages denigrating women on that platform?”

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad is also among those demanding Khamenei’s ban from Twitter.

Meanwhile, Twitter in January this year had permanently suspended an account linked to Iran's supreme leader that posted a video calling for revenge for a top general's assassination against former US president Donald Trump.

"The account referenced has been permanently suspended for violating our ban evasion policy," a Twitter spokesperson had told AFP.

The account, @KhameneiSite, had posted an animated video showing an unmanned aircraft targeting Trump, who ordered a drone strike in Baghdad two years ago that killed top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Khamenei is notorious for using his Twitter accounts to incite hate, violence and disinformation. Yet his many accounts in multiple languages still exist on the platform

Updated Date: November 11, 2022 18:31:55 IST

