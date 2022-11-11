'Ban Khamenei from Twitter': Users tell Elon Musk

New Delhi: Users have launched an online petition calling on Elon Musk, who recently bought Twitter, to ban Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from the platform.

Should Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei be banned from Twitter? An activist petition is calling on @elonmusk to take action against a man who has used the platform to call for the death of the US. #IranProtests #Iranhttps://t.co/sUjvWJWIzo — Michael Starr (@Starrlord89) November 10, 2022

An online petition was started on Change.org by Israeli-American journalist Emily Schrader and CEO of digital marketing agency Social Lite Creative, and other Twitter users.

Enough is enough. @elonmusk remove the Ayatollah from Twitter. If he doesn’t let his own people use the platform, why should you let him use the platform? 👉 SIGN https://t.co/gWuemrybDX#MahsaAmini #opiran #IranRevolution #مهسا_امینی — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 6, 2022

Peter Singer, a bioethics professor, questioned Musk: “How is it that Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, who has banned 83 million people from Twitter himself can freely post his messages denigrating women on that platform?”

How is it that Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei, who has banned 83 million people from Twitter himself can freely post his messages denigrating women on that platform? Now his government is killing young women who choose to show their hair in public. — Peter Singer (@PeterSinger) October 29, 2022

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad is also among those demanding Khamenei’s ban from Twitter.

Join me and call on @elonmusk to #BanKhamenei

Surreal, @khamenei_ir banned 83 million Iranians from Twitter but he himself is allowed to use the same platform to order killings.

These days teenagers are getting killed by his regime for protesting against the murder of #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/cvYS5hVPhL — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter in January this year had permanently suspended an account linked to Iran's supreme leader that posted a video calling for revenge for a top general's assassination against former US president Donald Trump.

"The account referenced has been permanently suspended for violating our ban evasion policy," a Twitter spokesperson had told AFP.

The account, @KhameneiSite, had posted an animated video showing an unmanned aircraft targeting Trump, who ordered a drone strike in Baghdad two years ago that killed top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Khamenei is notorious for using his Twitter accounts to incite hate, violence and disinformation. Yet his many accounts in multiple languages still exist on the platform

