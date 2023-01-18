Balochistan unrest unnerves Pakistan, Army chief Munir blames 'external enemies'

Islamabad: After a string of terror attacks of various natures in Balochistan in the last couple of months, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited the province and resolved to thwart attempts by “foreign-sponsored and supported” elements to destabilise the region.

Over the past few months, Pakistan has witnessed several terror attacks, particularly in the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

According to Geo News, at least seven deadly bomb blasts were reported in Balochistan last month, killing five soldiers and injuring more than a dozen others. These included three in Quetta, two in Turtbat, and one each in Hub and Kohlu region.

Munir visited Khuzdar and Basima in Balochistan, according to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). During his visit, he was briefed on prevailing security situation in the province and the operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment, local media reports said.

“We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard earned peaceful environment in Balochistan,” the ISPR quoted the Pakistan Army chief as saying.

He further claimed that the army’s deployment and operations are being focused in the province to provide enabling environment for benevolent people-centric socioeconomic development, The Express Tribune reported.

Food crisis in Balochistan

Not just terrorism, the Balochistan province of Pakistan is even facing an acute shortage of essential food items. Earlier this month, in the wake of the worsening economic situation in Pakistan, the Balochistan administration had sent an urgent missive to the Shehbaz Sharif-led government informing about the complete lack of wheat in the province.

Also, there were reports of stampedes from several markets in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.

Opposition blames Shehbaz Sharif-led government

After multiple terror attacks across Pakistan, former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan few weeks ago criticised the current government for “pushing the nation towards terror incidents.”

“The imposed, corrupt and incompetent rulers are pushing the nation towards (terror) incidents,” Imran Khan said during a meeting.

Criticising Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on national security, Imran Khan said, “Leaving national security at the mercy of Zardari’s politically-immature son is criminal stupidity”.

Shehbaz Sharif defends government

Amid attempts to spread chaos in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif last month said the nation would not bow down to any terrorist group, adding that terrorism will be dealt with “iron fists”.

“Attempts to spread chaos in Pakistan through terrorism will be dealt with iron fists,” Sharif said while condemning the Bannu hostage crisis and other recent terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

