Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha: Here are some wishes and messages to share with your family, friends on the special day

Eid-al-Adha commemorates the day when Prophet Ibrahim decided to sacrifice the life of his son, Ismail, to honour Allah’s demand that he sacrifice his most-loved thing. But scriptures say that Allah replaced Ismail with a lamb at the time of sacrifice

Bakrid, also known as Eid-al-Adha or Qurbani, is considered the second biggest religious festival of the Muslim community after Eid-ul-Fitr. The auspicious occasion is celebrated globally on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah which is the 12th month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar.

This year, the three-day-long celebration is expected to start on 10 July in India while Jordan, Morocco, UAE, Oman, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia will mark the occasion on 9 July.

As per Muslims, Eid-al-Adha commemorates the day when Prophet Ibrahim decided to sacrifice the life of his son, Ismail to honour Allah’s wish of sacrificing the most-loved thing of his life. But scriptures say that Allah replaced Ismail with a lamb at the time of sacrifice. To mark the day, people either buy or rear goats and sheep and sacrifice (qurban) them on the day of the festival. A large part of the sacrificial meat is given away to the poor and needy.

On this day people visit their relatives’ and friends' houses and exchange gifts and enjoy special delicacies like sevai.

Here are some wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones on this holy day:

Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak. My heartiest love goes to you and your family! May Allah never leave you alone!

May Allah accept our prayers and shower rahmah upon us. Eid ul Adha Mubarak to you!

May Allah Almighty accepts all your sacrifices and rewards you with a life that is full of happiness and success. A heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak!

May the eternal peace from heaven embrace your life on this Eid ul Adha and fill it with uncountable blessings. Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak.

This Eid, walk to the doors of prosperity, success, and happiness. Wishing you a very happy Eid al-Adha!

May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life!

Wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

