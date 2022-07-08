Bakrid 2022: Best mutton kebab recipes for your Eid bash!

Muslims across the world celebrate the festival, which include prayers, catching up with near and dear ones and enjoying decadent home-cooked special meals

Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid is an important festival for Muslims across the world. Celebrated every year in the holy month of Zul Hijjah (an important month in the Islamic calendar), Bakrid commemorates and honours the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim. Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail is believed to be an act of obedience to Allah. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 9 July.

On the day of Eid-al-Adha, Muslims across the world offer special prayers at the mosque that is followed by a sermon by the Imam. Once the festivities are done, Muslims celebrate the rest of the festival with their near and dear ones and prepare lavish spreads.

Here are some of the mutton kebab recipes which you can try this Eid:

1. Peshawari Chapli Kebab

Peshawari Chapli Kebabs are juicy mutton kebabs that are one of the best snacks to start your Eid party with. Mutton is mixed with onions, tomatoes, coriander seeds and salt and pepper. It is then pan-fried to perfection.

2. Nazaqati Boti Kebab

For this recipe, you need to marinate mutton cubes in spices and raw papaya paste. Onions are roasted and cooked with dry fruits like cashew and almonds and are used in it. Coconut powder, poppy paste in saffron, rose petals and kewra water are also added.

3. Haleem Ke Kebab

Haleem Ke Kebab is made with broken wheat, urad dal, matar dal, that are soaked overnight along with moong dal. Then ground mutton, a paste made of the lentils and spices are mixed together. Make small balls from it and pan fry them.

4. Dum Pukht Galouti Kebab

Galouti Kebab makes a perfect and lip-smacking treat to savour this Eid. These mutton kebabs are made of garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, saffron, red chilli powder and salt along with ittar and rosewater.

5. Kakori Kebab

Kakori Kebab is a speciality of Lucknow and is one of the popular dishes of Awadhi cuisine. It is made with minced lamb or mutton and then marinated with spices, followed by grilling it on skewers till perfection.

