Bakrid 2022 | Awadh Biryani, Sheer Khurma and more: Traditional dishes to savour this Eid

Considered to be one of the most pious festivals for Muslim communities across the world, Bakrid is celebrated every year in the month of Zul Hijjah

The festival of Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha is upon us. This year, Bakrid falls on 9 July. The festival is celebrated to commemorate and honour Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son to honour Allah's wish. Eid-ul-Adha, Greater Eid, Hari Raya Haji, and Eid Al Kabeer are some of the other names used to refer to Bakrid.

Considered to be one of the most pious festivals for Muslim communities across the world, Bakrid is celebrated every year in the month of Zul Hijjah, an important month in the Islamic calendar. On this pious day, people sacrifice a lamb or goat to prove their devotion to Allah.

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, here are five traditional dishes you can try:

1. Awadhi Biryani

Awadhi Biryani is a renowned dish of Lucknow. The biryani is layered with rice and succulent mutton pieces. Considered a dish befitting kings, the biryani takes time to prepare but the flavour makes it worth the effort.

2. Shami Kabab

Shami Kabab is the perfect appetiser to kickstart your Eid party. These succulent kababs have a stuffing of chana dal, mutton, onions, loads of spices, and chillies. Shami Kabab is a great snack, which goes well with tea and you can try serving it to your guests on Eid.

3. Shahi Tukda

Shahi Tukda is a popular dessert. It is also known as Double Ka Meetha and considered a Hyderabadi dessert. Shahi Tukda is often prepared on celebratory occasions and festivals and can be a great dish for your Eid party. To make Shahi Tukda, cut your white bread slices into triangles, then deep fry them in ghee. Once they cool, dip them in a mixture of condensed milk, khoya, sugar, saffron and nuts. Refrigerate it for at least two hours and then it will be ready to serve!

4. Nalli Bhuna

A classic Mughlai mutton curry recipe, nalli bhuna is a traditional dish savoured on Eid. Mutton shanks are cooked in spicy flavourful curry and served hot with pulao.

5. Sheer Khurma

A popular dessert prepared from vermicelli on Eid, Sheer Khurma consists of dates, nuts, and milk. The dessert is usually a part of breakfast on Bakrid, but can also be enjoyed throughout the day.

