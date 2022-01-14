Baby Shark becomes first video on YouTube to hit 10 million views

The likeable children’s song that made an entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart earlier, now managed to create another rare milestone by making it the most-viewed video in YouTube’s history.

A globally popular song-and-dance video on YouTube has garnered more than 10 billion views. The song is none other than the South Korean track - Baby Shark. The likeable children’s song that made an entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart earlier, now managed to create another rare milestone by making it the most-viewed video in YouTube’s history.

Released in 2016, the video Baby Shark was produced by Pinkfong. It is a children’s educational brand of a company named SmartStudy. So far, they have developed more than 4,000 children’s videos, apps, songs and games.

“We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone,” said Min-seok Kim, CEO of creator The Pinkfong Co in a statement.

Further in his statement, Kim mentioned that it has been a meaningful journey to see how the track Baby Shark has connected with people around the world. He was also excited to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that would bring supreme experiences to more fans, he notified.

When the video received seven billion views, Baby Shark had already set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for being the most viewed video on YouTube in November 2020. During that time, it ranked number 32 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and stood 6th in the British Official Charts in 2019.

Meanwhile, after Baby Shark, the closest video to the viral hit is Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s Despacito. Till date, it has collected 7.7 billion views on YouTube. Furthermore, this became the first Spanish song to touch a Billion Streams on Spotify. Also, after its release in 2017, Despacito was the most viewed video on YouTube.

Coming to the third place, is yet another children’s song titled as Johny Johny Yes Papa by LooLoo Kids. Currently, it has a whopping 6.1 billion views to its name. Other viral songs in the list include:

Singer Ed Sheeran’s track Shape of You with 5.58 billion views

Wiz Khalifa's See You Again track with 5.38 billion

K-Pop song Gangnam Style with 4.3 billion views among others

For the unversed, this inescapable viral hit song was sung by Korean-American singer Hope Segoine.

