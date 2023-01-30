Azerbaijan evacuates diplomats from Iran after attack on embassy

Tehran: Azerbaijan has evacuated its diplomatic staff and their family members from Iran after a deadly terrorist attack on its embassy in Tehran on Friday.

“After a deadly terrorist attack against #Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, the Embassy staff & their family members have been evacuated from #Iran. They’ve just arrived in Baku,” according to a tweet by Nasimi Aghayev, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany.

A security staff was killed while two others were injured when a man allegedly opened fire at Azerbaijan’s embassy in tehran, the capital of Iran, Turan News Agency reported.

As per the news agency, the attacker was carrying a machine gun and opened fire at an employee of the security service of the embassy. Two others were also reported injured in the incident.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the deceased Orkhan Askerov was the head of the embassy’s security service.

After the attack, Iranian authorities confirmed that the perpetrator was arrested but his name was not made public.

According to the IRNA news agency, the police are investigating the case.

News agency ANI quoted Tehran Police chief Hussain Rahimi as saying that the attacker entered the Azerbaijan embassy with his two children. Preliminary reports say that the motive for the attack was “personal and family problems”.

“This individual today morning entered the Azerbaijani embassy with a gun and opened fire and in this incident one person was killed and two were injured. With quick police action the individual was arrested, and an investigation is under way. The person entered the embassy with his two small children. He has indicated that he had personal and family difficulties,” he said.

