Avtar Singh Khanda, pro-Khalistan activist and main handler of Amritpal Singh, dies in UK hospital

Avtar Singh Khanda, the main handler of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and the orchestrator of the protest outside the Indian High Commission in London, died at a hospital in the UK on Thursday, according to a report.

Khanda, who was associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar, was admitted to the hospital on Monday. While the exact cause of his death is not yet clear, some reports suggested food poisoning, while others claimed he succumbed to blood cancer, according to an Indian Express report.

Operating from the UK, Khanda helped Amritpal Singh rise among the pro-Khalistan circles and planned his escape route and hideouts for 37 days after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown to nab Amritpal, reported News 9.

Khanda was arrested in connection with a violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on 19 March during which a mob took down the Indian flag from the balcony of the building.

According to sources, Khanda’s associates are under the impression that he died due to poisoning but information suggests he was undergoing treatment for a type of blood cancer for the past few days.

The separatist was alleged to operate sleeper cells in Punjab which helped Amritpal Singh escape from police and remain in hiding until his arrest on 23 April.

With inputs from agencies

