Authorities to expel students from educational institutions for not wearing hijab in Iran

Tehran: Iran is in the process of following the footsteps of Afghanistan as it mulls over banning female students who do not wear the hijab from attending universities.

Iran’s Ministry of Science, Research and Technology said that all universities and higher education centres that fall under its jurisdiction will expel female students who do not abide by the strict dress code.

The ministry said in a statement, “All universities and higher education institutions under the coverage of the ministry of sciences, research and technology will not be obliged to offer educational, welfare and other services to the few students who do not abide by the laws and regulations of the universities in this regard.”

An official from the Ministry of Health said that medical colleges have been ordered to prohibit providing any sort of educational and welfare service to students without the Islamic hijab.

Iran has been rocked with anti-hijab protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested by the morality police for not wearing the hijab in public.

Rule violates Iranian constitution

A lawyer named Hassan Kia told Khabar Online that the statement by the ministry violates the Iranian constitution which gives everyone the right to seek education and forbids the government from making its own laws.

Kia said, “It is not clear who, and how, is going to decide whether the hijab rules have been broken or not in a university? Does letting a few locks of hair show from under a headscarf mean the rules have been broken or is it totally flouting the hijab, or putting it around one’s neck? Who is going to decide? This can cause a lot of strife in universities.”

Also read: Iran’s chief justice vows ‘no mercy’ for women refusing to wear hijab

Moeinoddin Saeedi, a member of the Parliament, said, “I seriously believe that we are distancing ourselves from the real teachings of Islam … when authorities show more sensitivity to girls’ hair than to bribery, embezzlement, garbage scavenging, injustice and the usury that has overtaken our banks.”

‘Pay special attention to hijab’

The Ministry of Education also published a set of guidelines that has asked educational institutions to “pay special attention to hijab and chastity.”

The guidelines asked teachers to highlight the importance of hijab and chastity to their students.

Other guidelines to promote the wearing of hijab among Iranian women included asking “popular figures” and Olympians to describe the importance of hijab and the Islamic culture.

Man pours yoghurt on women

A man poured yoghurt on two women at a local shop in Tehran for not wearing hijab. Video of the attack went viral on social media.

In the video, the two women entered a local shop following which a man engages in a verbal altercation with the women. The man can then be seen assaulting the two women by pouring in what appears to be yoghurt.

Iranian authorities ordered the arrest of two women, the judiciary said Saturday, after a viral video appeared to show them being attacked by a man for not wearing the hijab.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant against the man “on charges of committing an insulting act and disturbance of order”, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.