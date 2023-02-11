Vienna: The Austrian and Germany on Saturday suspended rescue operations in quake-ravaged Turkey due to the “security situation” in the aftermath of this week’s devastating earthquakes that killed over 26,000 people.

“There have been clashes between groups,” he told AFP without giving details.

The spokesman said the 82 soldiers from the Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit were sheltering in the southern Hatay province “in a base camp with other international organisations, awaiting instructions”.

Austria’s armed forces suspended rescue operations in Turkey’s Hatay province “due to an increasingly difficult security situation,” Defense Ministry Spokesperson Michael Bauer said on Twitter.

Austrians had arrived in Hatay on Tuesday with 45 tonnes of equipment and were able to rescue nine people from the rubble.

Meanwhile, Germany has also suspended rescue and relief work at the site citing security concerns.

The German Federal Agency for Technical Relief has reportedly stopped its rescue operations due to a change in the security situation in the Hatay region, it said in a statement Saturday.

According to the latest updates, more than 24,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

