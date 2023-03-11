Austria: Afghan women protest against Taliban atrocities in Afghanistan

Vienna (Austria): The Afghan diaspora in Austria’s capital Vienna staged a demonstration against the Taliban’s assault on women’s rights in Afghanistan in front of the local United Nations (UN) office.

The demonstration, which included women, was held in assoiciation with Afghan diaspora organization Afghanische Kultur, Integration und Solidaritat (AKIS).

Demonstrators raised slogans against the Taliban and also the interference of Pakistan in Afghanistan Affairs.

They also spoke about the inhumane way Pakistan treats Afghan Refugees, especially women and children. Around 100 Afghan women participated in this demonstration. At the end of the protest, they also submitted a memorandum to UN authorities, urging all member states to act decisively on this issue.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, at least 20 years post they were ejected by US troops. Women’s rights have been neglected, ever since, under their harsh rule.

In November, last year, the Taliban intrusively disrupted a women’s press conference held in the Dasht-e-Barchi area and also arrested several women journalists, reported Khaama Press.

Taliban disrupted the event and took the women human rights protestors to an undisclosed place.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year, it rolled back women’s rights advances and media freedom revoking the efforts on gender equality and freedom of speech in the country.

Taliban banned women from attending university last December, nine months after the Islamist group barred girls from returning to secondary schools amid a brutal crackdown on women’s rights since it seized power in 2021.

