We are all aware of the charges that come with extra baggage at airports. While every airport has a certain limit on the amount of luggage that passengers can carry on flights, exceeding the weight set by the authorities can result in travellers paying additional costs . Speaking of which, many passengers often also try different tricks and tactics to avoid such charges and further manage to carry the extra baggage in a convenient manner. In one such incident that came to the fore recently, a female airline passenger went on to wear as many clothes as possible in order to reduce her suitcase’s weight. However, her travel hack didn’t work out and she ended up being fined by the airline.

According to a report published by New York Post, the woman, identified as 19-year-old Adriana Ocampo, was travelling on a Jetstar flight from Melbourne to her home in Adelaide, Australia after spending a vacation with her friends. At the airport, she realised that her carry-on luggage exceeded the maximum weight limit of seven kilos and now she would need to pay extra charges for the additional weight. It was then that she put on all the extra clothes (weighing around 5.5kg) to lower the suitcase’s weight. Her friend also did the same as her luggage was also over the limit. Speaking about the same, the young woman said that she looked like a “bear” while pulling off the stunt.

”The only way we could have taken the weight off our bags is by putting it on ourselves, so we started putting on our jackets and coats. I also had baggy trousers on and I was stuffing t-shirts and my iPad in them. I had about six layers on and stuff in my pockets,” she added further mentioning how people in the line were staring and laughing at them.

She then said that as the luggage was still more than 1kg over the limit, the airline asked them to pay the $65 fine. They also had to wear all the extra clothing on the plane throughout the journey.

Notably, this is not the first time when such an incident has taken place. Earlier, a Filipino airline passenger was seen wearing around 2.5 kilos of clothes to bring down her bag’s weight. She also shared a video of the incident on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.