Australian prime minister Scott Morrison concedes election defeat

Australians voted Saturday to end a decade of conservative rule. However, it is not yet clear if any party has secured a majority

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday admitted defeat in national elections after a "difficult night" for his conservative government.

"Tonight I have spoken to the leader of the opposition and the incoming prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and I have congratulated him on his election victory," Morrison said.

Australians voted Saturday to end a decade of conservative rule, media projections showed.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese is on track to win more seats than the ruling coalition, national broadcaster ABC and other media said, with half of the ballots counted.

It was not yet clear if Labor would need allies to secure a majority.

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.