Australian PM Albanese visit to India will deepen strategic, economic and people-to-people ties

Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to India from March 8-11 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Albanese is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. He will arrive in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2023, on the day of Holi, and also visit Mumbai on March 9 before heading to Delhi. The visit will further deepen the strategic, economic and people-to-people ties, read Prime Minister of Australia’s press release.

Albanese will join PM Modi for the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. They will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy, technology, defence and security cooperation. The visit will also highlight our strong educational and cultural ties, added the release.

Albanese will be accompanied by Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell and Resources Minister Madeleine King. Minister Farrell and Minister King will also lead a delegation of senior Australian business leaders on this visit.

The business delegation will participate in the Australia-India CEO Forum in Mumbai, discussing trade and investment opportunities opened up by the recent Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement and future areas of business-to-business collaboration with their Indian counterparts, read the release.

Albanese will also join Prime Minister Modi at the Fourth Test Match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad. A shared passion for cricket is a hallmark of our long-standing friendship, a relationship enriched by generations of Indian Australians.

This will be the first visit by an Australian Prime Minister to India since 2017 and Albanese’s first visit to India as Prime Minister.

This will be my first visit to India as Prime Minister and I look forward to reinforcing the strong bond between our two countries,” said Albanese. The two sides will carry out discussions on various issues such as clean energy, tech, digital trade and procurements.”Our relationship with India is strong but it can be stronger.

It is underpinned by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which underscores a joint commitment to working together to enhance our defence, economic, and technological interests,” said the Australian PM. India and Australia share warm and friendly relations based on common values and democratic principles.

The strategic partnership between the two countries was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June 2020, which has been strengthened and deepened through frequent high-level exchanges and enhanced cooperation across sectors.

“A stronger India-Australia partnership is good for the stability of our region. It also means more opportunities and more trade and investment, strengthening our economies and directly benefiting our people,” added Albanese.

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) came into force on December 29, 2022. Under the pact, Australia was to offer zero-duty access to India for about 96.4 per cent of exports (by value) from the day the agreement was enforced.

“As we look to the future, India will continue to be an important partner and close friend to Australia. I look forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in Australia mid-year for the Quad Leaders’ Summit and to visiting India again in September for the G20 Leaders’ Summit,” he added.

