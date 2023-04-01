Sydney: Man who appeared to be carrying an AK-47 assault rifle but was actually carrying a bong was apprehended after inciting a massive police search and frenzied emergency calls in Australian town.

After alarmed locals reported seeing a man carrying a “large firearm” through Sydney’s north-west on Wednesday night, New South Wales police reported receiving “numerous” emergency calls.

The moment the accused rifle-wielding man was spotted on a busy road in Rouse Hill, a thorough search was launched, and a helicopter was dispatched to find him.

Using CCTV video, the police discovered an unlocked car close to a church and ” seized the AK-47 assault rifle shaped bong,” according to a statement released on Thursday.

Police searched the area and looked over CCTV images from nearby businesses. This brought them to an unlocked and unattended car in a nearby church parking lot, according to NSW police.

A 50-year-old man was detained from a nearby grassland after the police discovered the bong in the vehicle.

He was detained and brought to Castle Hill Police Station, where he was accused of intimidating people and possessing an unauthorised firearm, according to the statement.

The guy is being detained on charges that could result in a five-year prison sentence.

On Thursday, when he stood before the Parramatta Local Court, bail was rejected.

He will continue to be held in custody while on detention and will next appear in court on April 13 in Parramatta.

The officers are anticipated to inform the judge that they found the man with a bong, which is used to smoke marijuana and other herbal substances.

