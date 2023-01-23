Australia: Shock, outrage as Hindu Temple attacked in Melbourne; 3rd this month
In the latest incident of attacks on Hindus in Australia, an Iskcon Temple in the Albert Park area of Melbourne was defaced with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti
Melbourne: In a shocking development, yet another Hindu Temple has been attacked in Australia. This was the third such incident in Australia this month.
In the latest incident of attacks on Hindus in Australia, an Iskcon Temple in the Albert Park area of Melbourne was defaced with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti.
According to a report by The Australia Today, the walls of the Iskcon Temple was sprayed with graffiti of controversial slogans such as ‘Khalistan Zindabad’.
The Iskon Temple authorities condemned the incident and expressed their shock and outrage over the blatant disrespect for a place of worship.
The attack on the Iskon Temple in Albert Park, Melbourne comes just a couple of days after leaders of several religions in the state of Victoria conducted an emergency meeting with the Victorian Multicultural Commission over repeated incidents of vandalism at places of worship in Australia.
Earlier, a Hindu Temple was attacked in Melbourne on January 12 when the Swaminarayan Temple was defaced with graffiti depicting anti-India messages.
On January 17, the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was also defaced with anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans ahead of Pongal festivities.
