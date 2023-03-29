Australia: New law on 'hate symbols' to ban Nazi salute in Queensland

Sydney: Queensland state of Australia is planning to bring a law that will criminalise the Nazi salute in a bid to outlaw ‘hate symbol’, its attorney general, Shannon Fentiman informed Wednesday.

The move comes after people were seen dressed as Nazis at an anti-trans demonstration in Melbourne earlier this month which “shocked” everyone.

She told the parliament, “These hateful and disgusting views must be condemned publicly and unequivocally.”

Fentiman stated that she anticipated that someone giving the Nazi gesture in public would be apprehended under the new, more severe legal conditions.

“In particular, there might be a compelling argument that a group of neo-Nazis saluting on the steps of the legislature, like the ones we saw in Melbourne just a couple of weeks ago, would perpetrate the crime. Of course, the conditions will affect each prosecution,” she said.

Elise Archer, the state’s attorney general, introduced a measure to outlaw the Nazi salute and symbol on Wednesday in Tasmania, calling it “a blatant breach of both our moral and community standards.”

The measure will also forbid using the Nazi salute, according to Archer, who noted the disturbing use of the gesture during a demonstration in Victoria recently.

As a result of the legislation that was introduced into Queensland’s parliament on Wednesday, those who conduct crimes out of prejudice towards specific groups will be subject to harsher punishments, including longer incarceration terms.

Existing offenses, such as common assault, brandishing a weapon to incite fear, threatening violence, assault resulting in physical harm, willful property damage, trespassing, and public nuisance, will be amended to include a new circumstance of aggravation.

The new laws will also change the criminal code to add a “prohibited symbols offence” that will outlaw the use of hate symbols, such as those associated with the Islamic State and the Nazi movement.

The new crime will make it unlawful to display, distribute, or publish prohibited symbols in public when doing so “might reasonably be expected to threaten, harass, or offend a member of the public.”

Fentiman claimed that Queensland’s legislation will not specify which hate symbols are banned, in contrast to other states.

“We’ll do that by regulation, so we can use a wider variety of symbols and react as necessary,” she said.

Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains who view swastikas as sacred symbols would be exempt from this rule. The use of hate symbols for educational reasons will also be exempt from this rule.

Nazi tattoos will be included in the government’s hate symbol guidelines, as Guardian Australia reported earlier this month. Online publishing or public distribution of forbidden symbols is also forbidden.

Fentiman stated that the law would deal with the display of tattoos rather than requiring people to get rid of their ink.

It’s comparable to having a Nazi flag. You might never show it. The criminal act is the exhibition, she explained.

According to Fentiman, if “police reasonably suspect the person has committed or is committing an offence,” they may search a person or vehicle without a warrant.

