Australia: Irish man conceals 6 cocaine filled kinder eggs inside him; may get 25-year jail term

Melbourne (Australia): An Irish traveller could spend up to 25 years in prison after being convicted with trying to smuggle Kinder eggs filled with cocaine inside of his body.

On December 28, border control agents at Melbourne Airport stopped the 28-year-old male. He will appear in court in March on one count of importing a “marketable quantity of a border-controlled substance.”

He was brought to the neighbouring Royal Melbourne hospital for a CT scan after being questioned by police, which turned up six distinct yellow Kinder Surprise egg capsules.

The individual, who flew into Melbourne from the Middle East, was described as having “excreted six yellow plastic capsules” by the border force and Australian police.

The eggs, according to the police, contained roughly 120g of cocaine. They asserted that one of them was wrapped in plastic cling film and that five of them were covered with condoms.

He appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 30 and was remanded in custody following the allegations.

Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Salmon of the Australian Federal Police stated: “Smuggling drugs internally

is foolish. There is a real risk that anything may go wrong, resulting in a potentially lethal drug overdose or lasting damage to internal organs.

It is not worth endangering your health by attempting to bring drugs into our nation internally because ABF agents are highly skilled in detection and will make sure that you are stopped at the border, according to the border force.

A man was sentenced to three years and two months in prison at Worcester Crown Court for his “brazen” attempt to conceal cocaine inside a Kinder egg in December.

In September, drugs were found in Andrew Poulton-vehicle. Smith’s Police discovered Kinder Eggs hiding cocaine inside a suitcase.

The 22-year-old earlier acknowledged having crack cocaine and diamorphine in his possession with the purpose to resell them.

According to Worcester News, he also acknowledged breaking the terms of a suspended jail sentence.

“This was a decent jail term for a County Line Drug Dealer who was interrupted by South Worcestershire Proactive CID very early in his chosen career of selling Class A Drugs,” stated DI Dave Knight of South Worcestershire Priority CID.

“Poulton-Smith used a bum bag to carry his Kinder egg loaded with cocaine, which showed off his unusually brash manner of dealing. I hope the lengthy term serves as a warning to anyone in South Worcestershire who want to distribute drugs that it truly isn’t worth it.” Knight told media.

