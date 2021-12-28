Australia: Family finds massive huntsman spider hiding inside shoe; watch video here

The Tinley family, which resides in a small town in the Wheatbelt region of Australia, are used to seeing such creepy insects and animals. However, this incident proved a bit too much for them.

A family in Western Australia was shocked to find a massive spider hiding in their son's sneakers. The horrifying incident came to light on 21 December, and a video of the same is going viral on social media.

The 29-second clip, which has been shared by YouTube channel ViralHog, shows a huntsman spider climbing out of the shoe. The grey arachnid slowly ventures out of the shoe, revealing its massive size. In the background, squeals can be heard from the Tinley family, which was left astonished to find the spider in their son's school shoes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRkn4paNrQg

The Tinley family, which resides in a small town in the Wheatbelt region of Australia, are used to seeing such creepy insects and animals. However, this incident proved a bit too much for them.

“Creepy crawlies are always coming in from the bush. We stumbled across this huge huntsman spider in our shed and it gave quite a scare,” Ruth Tinley said as per NDTV.

Tinley also stated that the family always kept their shoes outside. She added that her kids know to check their shoes for any venomous insects or reptiles, before putting them on. For the uninformed, huntsman spiders are not considered to be dangerous but its bite can be very painful, and can cause a lot of swelling in the affected area.

Currently, the video on YouTube has been viewed over 5,900 times. Many social media users were amused to see the huge size of the spider. Others wrote that they were lucky to stay in countries like Canada, which were free of such creatures. Moreover, some people mentioned the importance of checking shoes before putting them on.

As per a Daily Mail report, huntsman spiders are usually brown or grey in colour. These spiders have flat compressed bodies that help them survive in narrow spaces. These spiders often enter cars, and can be found hiding behind the sun visor or running across the dashboard.

