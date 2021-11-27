Australia: Carpenter gets visited by most dangerous bird in the world

The researchers believed that the people in the region may have bred the smallest of the three species of the bird, the dwarf cassowary, which can weigh around 20 kilos

A man in Australia had the shock of his life when a cassowary walked into his workshop. Tony Fleming, a carpenter by profession, was working on some furniture when the world’s most dangerous bird walked into his shed in North Queensland’s Julatten.

While Fleming was initially alarmed by the intrusion, he later realised that the bird just wanted to wander around in his shed. The cassowary in question is famous in the town and has even wandered into the local pub sometimes.

Nicknamed the ‘Romper Stomper’, the flightless bird is well-liked by many of the locals. According to Fleming, the bird had been coming into property for about a year “chewing up plums and whatever it feeds on,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the carpenter, when his wife was celebrating her 50th birthday recently and their property had many campers on their property, the bird had wandered into the campsite. The couple woke up to see the campers treating the ‘Romper Stomper’ as a pet and feeding it.

However, the world’s most dangerous bird does not get along well with everyone and had once attacked a man at the pub.

Cassowaries are considered to be the most dangerous bird in the world. An adult cassowary can measure up to 1.8 metres and weigh over 70 kilos. They have claws that can grow up to 10 centimetres. Though they are can be shy in nature, the bird can deliver powerful kicks.

Recent research has revealed that over 18,000 years ago, early humans may have domesticated the giant flightless bird in New Guinea.

According to CNN, researchers found over 1,000 fossilized eggshell fragments from two rock shelters, indicating that early humans may have collected the eggs of cassowaries before they hatched and raised the chicks to adulthood.

The researchers believed that the people in the region may have bred the smallest of the three species of the bird, the dwarf cassowary, which can weigh around 20 kilos.

