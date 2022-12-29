Australia: Car crash kills parents while toddlers remain trapped in 'hot' car for two days

Australia: Three children- a girl, 5, her brothers 2 and 1 miraculously survived after their parents died in car accident in a remote part of western Australia while they remained trapped in the car for 55 hours amid souring temperature.

Western Australia Police said in a statement that the family’s Land Rover Discovery was discovered Tuesday morning in Kondinin, about 280 kilometres (174 miles) east of the state capital Perth.

Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Even though their three children were alive after the collision, they remained trapped in the hot car for hours before a worried relative found them.

The family of five, which included the girl and her two brothers, ages 2 and 1, were declared missing after failing to arrive at a Christmas Day celebration.

According to the relative Michael Read, the 5-year-old girl saved her younger brother’s life by removing him from his child seat.

“He wouldn’t be with us today if the 5-year-old hadn’t undone the buckle of the 1-year-car old’s seat,” Read explained.

High temperatures exacerbated their ordeal, according to Read.

“They were basically stuck in the car for 55 hours in 30-degree (Celsius – about 86-degree Fahrenheit) heat,” he told reporters, adding that no one understands what the kids went through.

According to police, the children were taken to the hospital with severe dehydration.

They survived with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be released from the hospital in the on Thursday.

