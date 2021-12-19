World

Australia bouncy castle tragedy: Toll rises to six after 11-yr-old boy dies in hospital

Two other children remain in critical condition in hospital in the state capital Hobart, while one child is recovering at home

Agence France-Presse December 19, 2021 18:08:19 IST
Australia bouncy castle tragedy: Toll rises to six after 11-yr-old boy dies in hospital

Emergency services personnel work the scene of a deadly incident involved with a bouncy castle at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, Thursday, 16 December. AP

Sydney: A sixth child has died following an Australian bouncy castle tragedy, with police saying Sunday the 11-year-old boy died in hospital.

It comes three days after the large inflatable castle lifted off the ground at an end-of-term school party in the northern Tasmania town of Devenport.

"It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm an 11-year-old boy passed away in hospital this afternoon," said Tasmania police commissioner Darren Hine.

"Our thoughts continue to be with his family, and the families and loved ones of all the children involved, during what is an incomprehensibly difficult time."

Three 12-year-old boys and two girls, aged 11 and 12, earlier died after a gust of wind blew the bouncy castle into the air at a celebration to mark the end of the school year.

Two other children remain in critical condition in hospital in the state capital Hobart, while one child is recovering at home.

The tragedy triggered an outpouring of grief in the local community and around Australia.

Floral tributes have grown outside the school, with an online fundraiser for affected families raising more than Aus$1.2 million ($850,000).

Authorities have said that initial witness reports indicated the children were thrown from a height of about 10 metres (33 feet).

Tasmanian authorities have started a probe into the incident, which they expect will "take some time".

Specialist police are being flown to the island state to assist with interviewing people who were at the outdoor party, which some 40 primary school children attended.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

 

 

Updated Date: December 19, 2021 21:09:13 IST

TAGS:

also read

The Ashes: England must defy history to survive Australia's 'Gabbatoir'
First Cricket News

The Ashes: England must defy history to survive Australia's 'Gabbatoir'

England haven't won a Test at Brisbane's 'Gabbatoir' since 1986 and will need to conquer psychological demons to avoid another potentially fatal start to their Ashes campaign on Wednesday

The Ashes: Pat Cummins warns Australia 'tough to beat' as England lose Jimmy Anderson
First Cricket News

The Ashes: Pat Cummins warns Australia 'tough to beat' as England lose Jimmy Anderson

The home side head into the Ashes opener in Brisbane on Wednesday defending the hallowed urn and with their arch-rivals having a dismal record in Australia, losing nine of their last 10 Tests

Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 2nd Test Day 4 in Adelaide, Full cricket score: ENG 82/4 in chase of 468
First Cricket News

Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 2nd Test Day 4 in Adelaide, Full cricket score: ENG 82/4 in chase of 468

Follow live blog for scores, updates and commentary from Day 2 of the second Ashes Test between Australia and England.