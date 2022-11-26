Australia: Bondi beach goes nude for one day as thousands strip off for Tunick's Sydney installation

Sydney: About 2,500 naked volunteers have posed in the early morning light on Bondi Beach for an artwork that is designed to raise awareness of skin cancer. The project is American photographer Spencer Tunick’s latest one that aims at encouraging Australians to get regular skin check-ups.

The legislation was changed to allow public nudity on the beach for the first time. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, Australia is the country world that is worst affected by skin cancer. Reportedly, two in three people are diagnosed with the condition by the age of 70.

From 3.30 local time, Sydneysiders gathered on the beach despite cold temperatures and intermittent rain to participate in the installation which was commissioned by the charity Skin Check Champions to coincide with National Skin Cancer Action week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Tunick (@spencertunick)

Reuters quoted world-renowned artist Tunick as saying that he is “honoured” to have an opportunity to raise awareness about skin checks and to use his art to “celebrate the body and protection.”

77-year-old Bruce Fisher, who took part in the event told AFP, “I’ve spent half my life in the sun and had a couple of malignant melanomas taken off my back. I thought this was a good cause and I love taking my clothes off on Bondi beach.”

Spencer Tunick is a renowned artist for masterminding images of mass nudes in some of the world’s most iconic locations.

