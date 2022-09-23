After Queen Elizabeth II left the world for her heavenly abode on 8 September, it was on 9 September that the Reserve Bank of Australia announced that an image of King Charles III will slowly but eventually replace the Queen on Australia’s $5 banknote.

While the Queen’s picture has adorned the banknotes for decades, recently the Aussies have been buzzing the internet with the demands and suggestions of replacing the Queen’s portrait with that of late Australian crocodile hunter Steve Irwin. Taking to various social media platforms, the users have been expressing their sentiments about this change out loud.

For those who don’t know, Steve Irwin was an Australian zookeeper and TV personality, who was killed by a massive stingray at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in 2006. And unfortunately, the moment of the deadly strike was recorded on a camera.

Now, innumerable social media users have used the opportunity to express their wishes through the internet. One user shared the iconic picture of Irwin hugging a koala bear and wrote, “Any Aussies who see this, can we agree to have this legend on our new $5 note instead of King Charles??”

Any Aussies who see this, can we agree to have this legend on our new $5 note instead of King Charles??#Australia pic.twitter.com/3MxQvOrwtz — Glorious Japan (@ItzGloriousJP) September 15, 2022

Another wrote, “Steve Irwin for the $5 note”

Steve Irwin for the $5 note — luke seymour (@lukesey93152865) September 14, 2022

A third user wrote, “There is not even the slightest bit of irony in my saying I want Steve Irwin on the $5 note instead of Charlie ‘I can’t get my rings off my fingers’, Windsor.”

there is not even the slightest bit of irony in my saying i want steve irwin on the $5 note instead of charlie “i cant get my rings off my fingies” windsor — shayIa 🗡 (@bog_VVitch) September 13, 2022

PUT STEVE IRWIN ON THE 5 DOLLAR NOTE. — JIMS MOWING (@anthonyvswrld) September 9, 2022

A fourth user wrote, “Petition to have Steve Irwin replace miss Lizzie on the Aussie coins/$5 note now that she’s expired.”

Petition to have Steve Irwin replace miss Lizzie on the Aussie coins/$5 note now that she’s expired 👁👄👁 — ☁️ε٩(๑• ₃ •)۶з☁️ (@chouxecream) September 9, 2022

@RoyalAustMint put Steve Irwin instead of old Chucky on the $5 note. Is that too much to ask? — Maverick Fender (@gipsydanger347) September 10, 2022

Well, this isn’t the first time that social media users have suggested the late conservationist’s name amidst the debate on the picture of Australian currency. Back in 2016, Twitter was swamped under the petition to put Steve Irwin on their currency notes and it went on to garner more than 30,000 supporters.

Meanwhile, the Australian National Bank has informed that the decision about the picture on the $5 note is yet to be taken and announced that King Charles’ portrait will be seen on their coins. But unlike the Queen’s picture, her son will be facing left.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.