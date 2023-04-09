Atrocities against Hindus continue in Pakistan as over 40 cases reported in first two months of 2023

Islamabad: At least 42 cases of atrocities against Hindus were highlighted in the regional news channels in Pakistan in the first two months of 2023. These include incidents of abduction, gang-rape, forced conversion and mob lynching among others.

As per the report by Voice of Pakistan Minority, there were six cases of abduction, forced conversion and marriage reported in local media in the month of January, while five such cases took place in February.

The list further mentions at least nine cases wherein the bodies of Hindu victims were found hanging and at least four cases of murder.

Earlier this year, Hindu rights activist Mahesh Vasu, in a report to the Ministry of External Affairs, noted that as many as 96 cases of abduction, forced conversion, marriage and gang-rape of women belonging to the minority community took place in Pakistan.

Recently, thousands of people from different minority communities in Pakistan took out a protest rally in front of the Sindh Assembly against forced conversions.

During the rally, they raised slogans against forced conversions and put up banners of Hindu girls who had been abducted and forcibly converted to Islam.

(With inputs from agencies)

