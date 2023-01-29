At least 39 dead as passenger coach plunges into ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela

New Delhi: At least 39 people were killed and others injured after a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela on Sunday.

Officials said that three people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive. However, he said that the number of casualties could go up. The coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge due to overspeeding while taking a U-turn near Lasbela.

Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum confirm the incident, saying that the vehicle, with nearly 48 passengers on board, was travelling from Quetta to Karachi.

“Due to speeding, the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela. The vehicle subsequently careened into a ravine and then caught fire,” he told Dawn.com.

Anjum added that three people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive. However, he feared that the number of casualties could increase.

“At least 17 bodies have been recovered from the accident site so far, adding that they have been moved to the hospital,” Dawn.com quoted Saad Edhi of Edhi Foundation as saying.

According to reports, more than 9,000 road accidents are reported every year since 2011 in Pakistan, killing more than 5,000 people on average annually.

