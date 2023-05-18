Astronomers unveil Earth-size planet engulfed in widespread volcanism

Scientists have discovered an Earth-sized planet orbiting a dim star in our galactic neighborhood that provides strong evidence of volcanism beyond our solar system. Similar to Jupiter’s moon Io, this planet is believed to be rugged and rocky, experiencing constant eruptions.

Although direct observations of the planet’s volcanism were not possible, scientists inferred it based on its gravitational interaction with a larger neighboring planet. The gravitational forces from the larger planet likely heat up the interior of the newly identified planet, causing surface volcanic activity, resembling the volcanically active Io, reported Reuters.

This exoplanet, located about 86 light-years away from our solar system, does not rotate and has one side in perpetual daylight and the other in darkness. The dayside is hot and likely dry, resembling a desert, while the nightside may have a large icy glacier. The most intriguing region is near the terminator where the day and nightside meet, as water from the nightside glacier could melt, potentially forming liquid surface water. Volcanism is expected to occur all around the planet, including under the ice on the nightside and possibly under the water near the terminator.

With a slightly larger size than Earth, this planet orbits very close to a red dwarf star, completing its elliptical journey in just 2.8 days. Its surface temperature is slightly warmer than Earth, and it lies within the habitable zone, suggesting the possibility of maintaining liquid water and potentially hosting life, reported Reuters.

The planet was detected using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and the now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope, along with ground-based observatories. While the planet’s atmosphere is still present due to ongoing volcanic activity, its hostile environment and high energy levels make it unlikely to be habitable. However, scientists acknowledge the possibility of life finding a way to survive.

This newly discovered planet is positioned between two other planets, one slightly larger than Earth and the other about 250 per cent its size. The study highlights that there is still much to learn about volcanism and the long-term sustainability of outgassing processes on planets. Recent findings have confirmed the volcanic activity of Venus, Earth’s twin planet.

With inputs from agencies

