Pizza parties with friends or family have always been the best time either on weekends or special occasions. But have you heard of a ‘floating pizza party’? Yes, such a pizza party did happen.

A group of astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) came up with a special plan to have a pizza party, which has left social media users fascinated.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet recently shared a video of fellow astronauts enjoying pizza aboard the spacecraft. Pesquet, who is known to post interesting snippets from his stay at ISS, has surprised his followers with a new video this time.

Pesquet captioned the video as a “floating pizza night with friends,” saying that it almost felt like a Saturday on Earth. Adding that a good chef never reveals their secrets, Pesquet said he made the video so viewers could be the judge.

The astronaut ended his caption with a joke, saying the pizza had “everything but pineapple, that would be a serious offence in Italy.”

Watch the video here.

In the 1.24-minute clip, the astronauts can be seen holding the pizza and trying their best in adding various ingredients on top of it. Sadly, all the ingredients including the pizza are seen floating in the air and the astronauts are firmly holding on to them in order to finish making the pizza and eating it.

Surprisingly, the video concludes with all the astronauts having a gala time and enjoying their floating pizzas together.

So far, this clip has collected over 7 lakh views. Soon after being shared on social media, the video caught everyone’s attention leaving social media users scaptivated by its uniqueness.

