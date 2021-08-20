French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares mesmerising pictures of Venice as seen from International Space Station
Pesquet in his post talked about the thick wooden planks, which were driven deep into the lagoon to aid construction of Venice and the challenges the city faces due to climate change
The space has always mesmerised people, hence it is of little surprise that images shared by astronauts and space agencies have always drawn audiences. They open up little windows, presenting our home planet in new looks.
Recently, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared a few amazing images from space. The astronaut recently posted pictures of Venice, as seen from the International Space Station (ISS). Pesquet’s photos of the iconic city have gone viral on social media, with over 96,000 likes to date.
Sharing a long post on Instagram, Pesquet praised the beauty of Venice. He talked about the canals, gondoliers, and bridges that the city is famous for. But, according to the French astronaut, there is an unsung hero that most people forget — the “thick wooden planks” of Venice.
Pesquet described how the city was built, with stakes of alder wood being driven deep into the lagoon to aid construction. He further explained how many buildings in the floating city still rely on those planks and the current challenges Venice faces due to climate change.
The 43-year-old elaborated on the recent ban imposed by Italian authorities that prevents large cruise ships from entering the city’s historic centre. Voicing his support for the ban, he hoped that the move by the authorities would help “sustain this UNESCO site for the future”.
Italy has banned large cruise ships from entering the historic city centre of Venice. The move, which came into force earlier this month, was approved after years of protests by local residents. It aims to protect the fragile ecosystem and heritage of the city.
Pesquet was previously in the news for his posts about the ‘Space Olympics’ organised in the ISS. The French astronaut also held a handover ceremony in space with fellow astronaut to signify the 2024 Paris Olympics.
