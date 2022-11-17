Achieving a major milestone in human development, the United Nations confirmed that the world population touched the historic number of 8 billion people on Tuesday, 15 November 2022. Having said that, the milestone was reached on the same day after the eighth billionth baby was born in the Philippines.

According to information from the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila where the child was born, it was a baby girl, and she was thereafter termed the ‘Symbolic’ eighth billionth baby after precise calculations.

In a Facebook post shared by the Philippines’ Commission on Population and Development, the birth of the baby girl named Vinice Mabansag was celebrated, and photos of both the child and her mother were shared. The post was captioned as, “The world welcomes Vinice Mabansag of Delpan, Tondo, as the symbolic 8 billionth baby from the Philippines.”

In another post, the commission further added that Baby Vinice was born on 15 November at 1:29 AM to her mother, Margarita Villorente. “The world has reached another population milestone after a baby girl born in Tondo, Manila was chosen to symbolically mark the eight billionth person in the world”, it added.

World Population hits 8-billion mark

On Tuesday, the United Nations, while informing about the 8-billion milestone, noted that along with major improvements in the public health sector, the risk of death has been lowered and life expectancy has increased. It further called it an important moment to look beyond the numbers and meet our shared responsibility to protect people and the planet.

Tweeting about the same, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) wrote, “8 billion hopes. 8 billion dreams. 8 billion possibilities. Our planet is now home to 8 billion people.”

8⃣ billion hopes

8⃣ billion dreams

8⃣ billion possibilities Our planet is now home to 8⃣ billion people. Get the facts from @UNFPA: https://t.co/BvhEYXITVP#8BillionStrong pic.twitter.com/bHgJiB26TX — UNFPA (@UNFPA) November 15, 2022

It is pertinent to note that while China remains the world's most populous country, India is on the brink of overtaking China by next year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.