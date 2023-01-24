As prices soar, people in the US not ready to put all their eggs in the same basket

San Diego: As egg prices continue to soar in US and availability dips, many have resorted to smuggling them across the US-Mexico border.

San Diego Customs and Border Protection Office has flagged concerns over an increase in the attempts being made to move eggs across the border.

Director of Field Operations Jennifer De La O said in a tweet, “The San Diego Field Office has recently noticed an increase in the number of eggs intercepted at our ports of entry.”

“As a reminder, uncooked eggs are prohibited entry from Mexico into the US. Failure to declare agriculture items can result in penalties of up to $10,000,” she added.

Why are eggs from Mexico banned in US?

The US Department of Agriculture restricts the movement of eggs or any dairy product owing to the risk of carrying foreign pests and diseases that have the potential to harm American agriculture and the environment.

However, there are two exceptions for procuring eggs from outside.

According to US Department of Agriculture, “Commercially-packaged and labelled, cooked, shelf-stable, fully finished food items from affected countries that are in unopened packages are allowed.”

Also, “Cooked eggs or egg products from affected countries will be inspected by U.S. Customs & Border Protection. Items appearing to be ‘thoroughly cooked throughout’ will be allowed entry.”

Penalty of up to $300 dollars

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) public affairs specialist Gerrelaine Alcordo has said most travellers have, however, declared the eggs they carry while crossing borders.

“CBP agriculture specialists will collect and then destroy the eggs (and other prohibited food/ag products) as is the routine course of action,” Alcordo said.

On the other hand, people who don’t declare the eggs can face up to $300 dollars in penalties while their products are seized.

“While many items may be permissible, it’s best to declare them to avoid possible fines and penalties if they are deemed prohibited,” he said.

He added, “If they are declared and deemed prohibited, they can be abandoned without consequence. If they are undeclared and then discovered during an exam the traveller will be subject to penalties.”

